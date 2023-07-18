Russian forces deflect Ukraine's attempts to recapture lost positions

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center has deflected five attempts by Ukrainian troops to recapture their lost positions in the Serebryansky forestry area with the adversary suffering losses and retreating, spokesman for Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the vicinity of the Sererbryansky forestry, the units of the Ukrainian 42nd mechanized brigade supported by equipment made five attempts to recapture lost positions. As a result of strikes by artillery and army aviation, the enemy retreated sustaining losses in manpower and hardware," the military official said.

He reported that in the Svatovo area, Battlegroup Center’s artillery disrupted two attempts to attack Russian positions by assault groups from the Ukrainian 66th mechanized brigade. "In the Krasny Liman area, Battlegroup Center’s aviation delivered 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of the adversary’s personnel and firepower as well as on a command center and two ammo depots," Savchuk added.

According to him, a D-30 howitzer and two 120mm mortars of Ukrainian troops have been eliminated during counterbattery work.