MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian security services’ assassination attempt on Editor-in-Chief of the RT television news network Margarita Simonyan and journalist Ksenia Sobchak again demonstrates the Kiev regime’s terrorist nature, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"The recent developments once again show the terrorist nature of [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky’s regime that is responsible for a string of terrorist attacks," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, Russia is "unlikely to expect" a reaction from international organizations.

"Pathological hypocrisy has long been a political tradition of Western liberalism and its unconditioned reflex," she said.

Zakharova added that the attempted terrorist attack on journalists Margarita Simonyan and Ksenia Sobchak plotted by the Kiev regime was inspired by their jobs, Russian law-enforcement agencies are establishing the circumstances. "We are talking about another attempted terrorist attack on Russian civilians, organized by the Kiev regime, which is carefully tutored by Western handlers. Now the law enforcement agencies are establishing all the details, but it is already obvious that the reason for the failed assassination attempt was the Russian journalists’ professional activities," the diplomat said.