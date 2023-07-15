Putin, Ramaphosa discuss African peace initiative on Ukraine in phone talk – Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa discussed during their phone talk on Saturday the African peace initiative on Ukraine, the Kremlin press office reported.

"Cyril Ramaphosa thanked for the warm reception and constructive talk on the possible ways of settling the Ukraine situation during the June visit by the leaders and representatives of some African states to St. Petersburg," the Kremlin press office said after the phone talk of both leaders held at the initiative of the South African side.

"The discussion of the African peace initiative will be continued as part of the Russia-Africa summit in late July," the statement reads.