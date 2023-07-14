Polish envoy summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over consular agency’s closure

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday to be officially notified of the closure of Poland’s consular agency in Smolensk.

"On July 14, Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be handed a note notifying [him] of the closure of a consular agency of the Republic of Poland in Smolensk," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also told the envoy that, in 2011, Russia had displayed a sincere readiness to meet Poland’s requests and, "as a goodwill gesture, ensured the opening of the aforementioned consular agency in the [Smolensk] region, where memorial sites of importance to Poland are located." "That said, Russia changed in Poland’s favor the parity in the number of consular agencies of the two countries," the diplomatic agency noted.

The ministry said that Moscow would respond to all of Warsaw’s hostile actions. "Krajewski was also informed that Warsaw’s aggressive policy toward our country, which oversteps all civilized bounds, including acts of incitement against Russian diplomats accredited in Poland, the takeover of Russian diplomatic property and the appropriation of the Russian embassy’s funds, compels us to implement a set of retaliatory measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry added. "Not a single hostile act by the Polish authorities directed against the Russian Federation will be left without a response," it emphasized.

That said, the Russian diplomatic agency stressed that, over recent years, Poland "has been conducting a hostile policy with regard to Russia, encouraging the criminal neo-Nazi Kiev regime and flooding it with arms." "This is on top of a cynical campaign for completely eliminating the Soviet military and memorial legacy in the country, while public desecration of monuments that are sacred to any Russian citizen has become the ‘norm’ in Poland. Under these conditions, the further operation of an additional Polish consular agency in Smolensk seems excessive," the diplomats said.

"The reigning atmosphere of unbridled Russophobia in Poland, which is becoming pathological, precludes any demonstration of ‘goodwill gestures’ on our part," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.