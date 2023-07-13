Russia optimistic about developing cooperation with EAEU, SCO, ASEAN — top diplomat

JAKARTA, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow has high hopes for the further development of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Thursday.

According to him, Russia and these unions have increasingly more spheres of dovetailing interests. Lavrov pointed out that interaction had been established between the secretariats of all three structures enshrined in relevant memoranda, with the aim that "in practice, each of these organizations will consider the possibility of consolidating efforts with its partners."

"This reflects our strategic aspiration to facilitate the shaping of the Greater Eurasian Partnership not through some artificially formulated arrangements but proceeding from real life, from those practical projects that are being implemented on the ground both in the EAEU, and the SCO, and ASEAN," the top Russian diplomat said. "We have more and more spheres of coinciding interests and plans so here I am looking at further development with optimism," he explained.

"That said, I would like to stress that our vision of the Greater Eurasian Partnership is not limited to some separate structures but is rather an invitation to cooperation to all organizations and countries bar none located on our huge shared Eurasian continent," Lavrov added.