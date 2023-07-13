Russia’s Battlegroup South repels eight attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in DPR

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled eight attacks by enemy assault teams in the of Soledar-Artyomovsk and Aleksandro-Kalinovo directions in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Thursday.

"Units of the Battlegroup South successfully repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in the Soledar-Artyomovsk and Aleksandro-Kalinovo directions," Astafyev said. Also, helicopter crews of army aviation delivered air strikes on the enemy near Bogdanovka, he added.

According to Astafyev, crews of Solntsepyok ("Scorching Sun") heavy flamethrower systems hit platoon strongholds and concentrations of live enemy troops near the localities of Yagodnoye and Avdeyevka.