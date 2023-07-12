Chinese official sees visit by top Russian senator to China as driver of bilateral ties

DALIAN /China/, July 12. /TASS/. The visit to China by a delegation of senior Russian lawmakers, led by Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, Russia’s senate, has spurred efforts to put the agreement reached by the two countries’ leaders into practice, Liaoning Province Communist Party Secretary Hao Peng said on Wednesday.

"This visit will make a positive contribution to the implementation of the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and positively affect the development of Russian-Chinese relations," said Hao, who is also chairman of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress. According to him, Liaoning residents have a positive perception of Russia, while the province has close ties to and maintains cooperative relations with China’s northern neighbor.

"Hopefully, thanks to your visit to the province of Liaoning and the city of Dalian, we will help propel further the deep and uninterrupted cooperation between our region and Russia and make a contribution to adding a new chapter to the friendly relationship between China and Russia," he said.

The Russian senate speaker described the delegation’s talks in Beijing, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as very successful. "We could feel the mutual resolve to deepen and push forward cooperation between the [two] parliaments and we outlined plans for the future," Matviyenko emphasized.

Matviyenko has been on a visit to China since July 9. On Monday, she met in Beijing with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress, and with President Xi. On July 11, the eighth meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the two countries’ respective parliaments, Russia’s Federal Assembly and China’s National People’s Congress, was held.