MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated over 20 Ukrainian saboteurs who made a breakthrough attempt near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert from the LPR, Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel on Tuesday.

"In the Kremennaya forest, literally several days ago, two subversive and reconnaissance groups were eliminated upon their breakthrough attempt," the military expert said, adding that over 20 militants had been destroyed.

Chechnya Head Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel in early July that Russian forces had routed a subversive and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian army’s 95th separate assault brigade near Kremennaya, capturing five militants.