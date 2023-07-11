Russian forces destroy three Krab howitzers in Svatovo, Krasny Liman areas

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed three Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzers in the Svatovo and Krasny Liman areas, Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Three Western-made Krab self-propelled howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed by counter-battery fire. Aircraft of the Battlegroup Center carried out rocket strikes on two Ukrainian temporary bases, two ammunition depots and an army site," he specified.

According to Savchuk, Russian troops also shot down three enemy drones, using a Tor-M1 missile system.