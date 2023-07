MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, did not hold telephone conversations as of yet, particularly after Erdogan’s talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Istanbul on Friday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"No, not yet," Peskov told journalists on Saturday in response to a question whether Putin and Erdogan managed to speak with each other over a telephone.