Senior Russian diplomat says Kiev’s counteroffensive appears to be sputtering

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive is sputtering as Russian forces have been repelling Ukrainian attacks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Wednesday.

"Our troops have been decisively repelling attempts by Ukrainian militants to launch the so-called counter-offensive which appears to be sputtering, with the enemy sustaining heavy losses," the senior Russian diplomat said.

To Galuzin, the West continuing to pump the Kiev regime with weapons in the given circumstances shows that Western countries don’t care about Ukraine or its people at all. "The West prioritizes its so-called geopolitical goals, that is the goals associated with attempts to inflict the so-called strategic defeat on us, over the interests of Ukraine or its people. And they are ready to fight with us until the last Ukrainian standing," he underscored. "We are ready to counteract the West and their Ukrainian henchmen and continue the special military operation, undoubtedly, with the goal of accomplishing the tasks and goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin," the diplomat concluded.