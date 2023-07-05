Ukrainian troops chaotically shelling Lisichansk in LPR for past two days — expert

LUGANSK, July 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have been attacking enterprises in Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) for the past two days, retired Colonel Andrey Marochko of the LPR People’s Militia told TASS on Wednesday.

"Over the past two days, Ukrainian militants have been chaotically shelling the Lisichansk oil refinery, <…> using howitzers," he said.

According to Marochko, Ukrainian troops have also been actively shelling the Lisichansk outskirts. They may be pursuing the goal of "destroying factories and civilian infrastructure," he surmised.

Vadim Astafyev, the spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup South, reported on Tuesday that Russian forces had repelled the attack of Ukrainian assault teams in the Lisichansk direction, inflicting fire damage on the enemy’s manpower.