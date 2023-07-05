Russian specialists discussing participation in reconstruction of Cuban refinery — envoy

HAVANA, July 4. /TASS/. Russian specialists are discussing the participation in reconstruction of a refinery in Cuba, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli told TASS.

"Currently discussions are underway on potential reconstruction [of Cienfuegos refinery, with Russian specialists participating], fully or partially I don’t know, but the issue is under discussion as well," he said.

Russian companies also supply equipment for metallurgical equipment, the diplomat said, adding that equipment for thermal power plants is also delivered.

Located around 250 km to the southeast of Havana, the refinery in Cienfuegos is the largest in the country. It is owned by the Cuban state company Cupet.