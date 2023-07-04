Resolution on US return to UNESCO risks strengthening Western dictates — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The non-consensus resolution of UNESCO’s General Conference on the return of the United States to the organization will only consolidate the West’s ideological dominance in it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

Commenting on an extraordinary meeting of UNESCO’s General Conference, the Russian diplomat described the resolution as running counter to the fundamental principle of the sovereign equality of countries. Zakharova doubted the document would contribute to strengthening genuine multipolarity or mutually respectful dialogue. "On the contrary, it is likely to consolidate the ideological dominance of the collective West which does not recognize the rights of the global majority to preserve their civilizational, cultural or ideological identity," she emphasized.

Washington, Zakharova maintained, does not conceal its opportunistic motives for getting back to UNESCO, as "its representatives have publicly declared their intentions ‘to counter China’s influence’ on the organization’s platform.