GENICHESK, July 1. /TASS/. The forces of Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup on Saturday wiped out Ukrainian troops hiding near the Antonovka Bridge in the Kherson Region in a surprise attack from behind, the region’s acting governor Vladimir Saldo reported on his Telegram channel.

"Last night, servicemen of the Dnepr Battlegroup finally mopped up the area on the left bank (of the Dnieper River - TASS) near the Antonovka Bridge. Special force fighters arrived on boats in a surprise attack. By 3:00 a.m., the stronghold and the hotel where Ukrainian militants had taken positions were assaulted," he wrote.