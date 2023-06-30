Non-compliance with Minsk agreements led to special military op start, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. One of the reasons for launching a special military operation was non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an online briefing.

"Is the humanitarian situation normal when after the signing of the Minsk agreements, even a year earlier, after the coup [in Ukraine in 2014], civilian facilities: schools, hospitals, kindergartens were bombed on a daily basis, despite these Minsk agreements and the [UN] Security Council resolution that approved them?" he pointed out, adding that the humanitarian situation was one on the reasons for the special military operation start.