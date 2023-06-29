Kiev’s anti-Russian accusations are part of its Zaporozhye NPP sabotage plot — letter

UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. The Kiev government’s provocative remarks regarding Russia and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are nothing but a smokescreen for a real sabotage act at the facility, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in a letter, circulated in the UN Security Council.

"The evident inability of the Kiev regime to come to its senses and stop endangering the nuclear power plant raises utmost concern that its provocative accusations against the Russian Federation are nothing but a smoke-screen to hide preparations for a real accident at the ZNPP," the letter says.