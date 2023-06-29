Kiev's defeat only matter of time, says Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 29. /TASS/. The balance of power in the Ukrainian conflict will not be changed by any Western weapons, Kiev's defeat is only a matter of time, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"The balance of power will not be changed by any arms supplies, and most independent military experts already openly admit that the defeat of the Kiev regime is only a matter of time. And a matter of Ukrainian casualties, which will be absolutely unnecessary," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council convened by Russia on the issue of Western arms supplies to Kiev.