Russia will not pay bills related to CFE Consultative Group — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia rules out the possibility of repaying bills related to the work of the Joint Consultative Group of the Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe (CFE), issued after March 11, 2015, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Even the theoretical possibility of this is ruled out," he told a conference of the treaty’s signatories. "I would like to add that Russia is ready to pay its fair share of expenditures related to organizing the current conference, but only if it is billed separately, not as part of the Joint Consultative Group’s aggregated three-month summary of expenditures.".