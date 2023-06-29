World community must work to combat violations of religious rights — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The world community must work together to counter shameful violations of the rights of believers, Gennady Askaldovich, the Russian foreign minister’s envoy for cooperation in ensuring the right to freedom of religion and ambassador-at-large, said.

"On June 28, as nearly one billion Muslims around the world celebrated their most important holiday, Eid al-Fitr, another outrageous act against Islam was committed in Stockholm. An immigrant from Iraq desecrated the Quran, the holiest book of the faith. <...> The world community is obliged to stand together against such shameful violations of the rights of believers," he said in a statement issued on Thursday in connection with the Quran burning in Sweden.