Russian diplomat says it’s up to African countries whether to cooperate with PMC Wagner

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that it’s up to African countries whether they will continue to cooperate with the private military company Wagner.

"Whether they [PMC Wagner] continue to be present in African countries, work there under contract is an issue for the sovereign governments of African countries," she said.

"This is an issue for the sovereign governments of African countries, which did not arise today, but has always been so. We have always highlighted that African countries themselves, their leadership, political leaders approached specialists, experts, instructors, concluded contracts, and invited them to their territory. Therefore, it is the sovereign right of countries - to themselves invite and conclude contracts with those who offer favorable terms in line with their best interests," the diplomat went on to say.

The spokeswoman said that Russia and Africa are engaged in a frank dialogue on all issues.

"We have a very frank and very trustful dialogue, which is unlike the dialogue that we had with Westerners who, it would seem, are closer to us in terms of geography and civilization. <...> But it’s with the countries of Africa that our dialogue is built on a very frank and trusting basis. We frankly discuss all issues of constructive cooperation and the problems that arise in the modern world. And I think that the upcoming summit will be further proof of such a frank dialogue on all issues," Zakharova said.