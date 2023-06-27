Lukashenko categorizes himself, Putin as 'generation of outgoing politicians'

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin belong to the "generation of outgoing politicians."

"We, I've said this repeatedly, me and Putin - we are a generation of outgoing politicians. Neither he nor I have any special ambitions," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Lukashenko has been in power since 1994. He has stated on more than one occasion that he will not cling on to power and does not intend to stay in office for the rest of his life.