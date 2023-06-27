Lukashenko asks not to call him 'mediator' in Wagner PMC mutiny situation

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked not to call him a mediator in the Wagner PMC mutiny story, because the problem was common.

"I am not a mediator. I am just as much a participant of these events as President Putin is. Because this is our Homeland. I repeat once again. So, if someone in Russia speaks about Lukashenko’s mediation - and I hear that - there was no mediation! It is just as much our problem, my problem, as it is of President Putin and the Russians," the president said, according to BelTA.