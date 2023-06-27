Putin thanks Defense Ministry servicemen for readiness to fight back insurgency

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin thanked servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry for being ready to thwart the armed insurgency.

Putin reiterated that earlier on Tuesday, he stood on the Kremlin's Cathedral Square and met with servicemen of Russia's Armed Forces, National Guard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry to thank them for their readiness to repel the armed rebellion.

"But you - you and your comrades - certainly played a special role in this. And special thanks to you for that," Putin told them.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked, and accused the military leadership of Russia of doing so. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The FSB opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason.

Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to their field camps. On Tuesday, the FSB’s public relations center said the criminal case had been dropped.