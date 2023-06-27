Russian forces destroy 20 Ukrainian troops, two ammo trucks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and two enemy trucks with ammunition in the Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Section Commander Senior Sergeant Ivan Gruo from a headquarters platoon of a self-propelled artillery battery of the battlegroup’s motor rifle brigade fulfilled the objectives of an artillery spotter close to the enemy positions near the settlement of Novomikhailovka during the battle," the spokesman said.

Thanks to the senior sergeant’s courage and professionalism in the course of inflicting damage on the advancing enemy by firepower, a grenade launcher team, two mortar squads, two vehicles with ammunition and about twenty Ukrainian militants were destroyed, the spokesman said.

"After sustaining casualties, the enemy gave up offensive operations," the officer said.