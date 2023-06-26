Traffic on Russia’s M-4 Don restored

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Traffic on the entire M-4 Don highway in Russia has been fully restored, but traffic jams remain in some places, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov said on Monday.

"I must say that the colleagues from Avtodor worked very quickly. The asphalt pavement had been totally rebuilt by 8 a.m. on Sunday, and traffic on the M-4 Don highway began to gradually recover from 1 a.m. on Sunday. "Currently, traffic has been restored, but there are still some traffic jams," he said.

Avtodor telegram channel reported earlier on Sunday that traffic on the entire M-4 Don highway was running normally.

Traffic on the M-4 Don towards Rostov-on-Don was partially halted on Saturday, causing traffic jams for many kilometers. Emergency workers and volunteers helped drivers and passengers.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of PMC Wagner founder Evgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country's military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry called the allegations of an attack on PMC Wagner fake news.

On Saturday evening, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held talks with Prigozhin to work out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that the PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys, which appeared to be heading toward Moscow, turning them around and returning to field camps.