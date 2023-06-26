Prime minister praises Cabinet’s teamwork during attempted armed mutiny

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Members of the Russian government were at their workplaces during the attempted armed mutiny and carried out their duties seamlessly, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a meeting with his vice premiers on Monday.

"Over these days the country faced yet another challenge; an attempt was made to destabilize the domestic situation within Russia. Members of the government were at their workplaces and acted in accordance with the president's guidance in a seamless, coordinated manner, maintaining the stability of the situation at all levels in order to prevent it from escalating and protecting citizens against all possible threats that may have arisen," Mishustin said.