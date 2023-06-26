Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian artillery guns in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, June 26. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian artillery guns in the Kherson Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Monday.

"A Msta-B howitzer with ammunition was destroyed in the island zone as a result of damage by firepower inflicted by forces of the Dnepr battlegroup. Five Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another two sustained wounds of varying severity," the spokesman said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces also destroyed Ukrainian watercraft, a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system with ammunition and a five-member crew and a 120mm mortar and ammunition. In addition, they eliminated a Ukrainian position with five servicemen and another four Ukrainian soldiers sustained wounds, he said.

In the Kakhovka direction, Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian army positions near the settlements of Respublikanets and Gavrilovka, the spokesman said.