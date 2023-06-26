Shoigu inspects forward command post of Russia’s Battlegroup West in special op zone

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected the forward command post of a unit of the Battlegroup West in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"While in the special military operation zone, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected the forward command post of a unit of the Battlegroup West," the ministry said.

During the inspection, Russia’s defense chief heard a report by Battlegroup West Commander Colonel-General Yevgeny Nikiforov on the current situation, the enemy’s actions and efforts by the Russian troops to perform combat tasks along the key tactical directions.

Also, Nikiforov reported to Shoigu on the combat interoperability of reserve regiments, currently being formed for the Battlegroup West. At a meeting with the battlegroup’s command, Shoigu highlighted the efficiency of efforts to expose and hit the enemy’s military equipment and personnel along the tactical directions in the battlegroup’s area of responsibility.

Shoigu "ordered the Battlegroup West’s commander and senior officers to continue conducting intense reconnaissance in order to preemptively reveal enemy plans and foil them on the distant approaches to the line of engagement," the Defense Ministry added.

The Russian defense minister laid an emphasis on efforts to ensure comprehensive support for the troops being involved in the special military operations and create conditions for the safe deployment of personnel.