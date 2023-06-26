Russian embassy regrets Australian court ruling on site lease

SYDNEY, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian embassy to Australia on Monday said it regrets the ruling of the country’s High Court that rejected Russia’s bid to hold on to a site in Canberra that could be used to construct a new embassy building.

The court earlier on Monday rejected Russia’s request for an injunction on the law from June 15 that had torn up the deal for Russia to lease the site.

The embassy told TASS that there are currently no Russian diplomats at the site.

"Further issues related to the situation are being discussed with the Australian government with the participation of lawyers," the embassy said.

Australia started efforts to terminate the lease deal for a site in Canberra in August 2022, saying Russia hadn’t completed construction within three years of obtaining the permit. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia would bear in mind the unfriendly move by Australia and behave accordingly.