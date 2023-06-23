West’s program to train Ukrainian pilots ultimately to be futile effort — senior diplomat

SOCHI, June 23. /TASS/. Western training programs for Ukrainian pilots will not yield the results desired by their sponsors, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

Commenting on a Pentagon statement regarding the Danish government’s request for US assistance in training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, the senior diplomat said: "No training programs for pilots, regardless of which NATO countries participate in these programs, will have the desired effect." "The sooner they understand the failure of their course and realize the impossibility of achieving their goal of a so-called strategic defeat of Russia, the better for them," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, "the so-called [Western] fighter jet coalition continues to look for ways to inflict maximum damage on us and our forces taking part in the special military operation, which is a continuation of the line we've talked about many times, to wage an all-out hybrid war against Russia at the hands of Ukraine and Ukrainians." "This will not yield results," he promised.

He also pointed out that Russia has not set any objectives under its special military operation other than those declared previously. "We will continue to act consistently in accordance with the guidelines formulated [by Russian President Vladimir Putin] and outlined many times. We have no other objectives than those that have been established for the special military operation," Ryabkov emphasized.