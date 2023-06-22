Watchdog chief points to stable sanitary situation in flooded areas of Kherson Region

SOCHI, June 22. /TASS/. The sanitary situation in the flooded areas of the Kherson Region remains stable following the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Anna Popova, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said.

"The sanitary situation is currently stable. Isolated episodes of illness have been reported. We have seen almost no cases of infectious diseases. We are taking all the necessary measures as people are being vaccinated and territories and buildings are being disinfected by the forces of the Defense Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry," she told reporters.

"Once the water is gone and disinfection efforts are over, we will monitor the quality of the disinfection," Popova pointed out.

She also said that the watchdog was monitoring the water quality in the Dnieper River and the North Crimean Canal, as well as of sea water on the western and southern coasts of Crimea. "The testing of water samples from these bodies of water have not revealed any risks so far," the watchdog chief added.