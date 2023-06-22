Russian forces repel four attacks of Ukrainian forces in Donetsk direction

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Southern combat group successfully repelled four attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the day with losses of over 185 Ukrainian servicemen, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the Donetsk direction, air strikes, artillery fire and the active actions of the Southern group of forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Veseloye, Severnoye, and Pervomayskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the fighting, over 185 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored combat vehicles and 3 cars were destroyed," he said.

According to Konashenkov, two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Seversk and Avdeevka of the Donetsk People's Republic.

At the same time, Russia’s Aerospace Forces hit a warehouse with foreign weapons and military equipment delivered to Ukraine with a group strike of high-precision weapons, he added. "At night, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons against a warehouse with foreign-made weapons and military equipment delivered to Ukraine. The designated object was hit. The strike’s goal was achieved," Konashenkov said.