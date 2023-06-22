Top security official briefs Putin on wreckage of Kiev’s Western-donated gear since June 4

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has briefed President Vladimir Putin on the destruction of 13 Western tanks and 59 Western infantry fighting vehicles since the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on June 4.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation since June 4, when the Ukrainian military announced that it had launched a counteroffensive. So far, we have the following information: From June 4 to June 21, we've destroyed 246 tanks, including 13 Western tanks; and 595 armored fighting vehicles and armored vehicles, including 152 infantry fighting vehicles, of which 59 were Western-made. We’ve also wiped out 443 armored combat vehicles; 279 artillery guns and mortars, including 48 Western ones; 42 multiple rocket launchers; two surface-to-air missile systems; ten tactical fighters; four helicopters; 264 drones; and 424 vehicles," Patrushev said at a meeting between Putin and members of the Russian Security Council.

"We are continuing the mission in accordance with your instructions," the top security official told the president.