Talks about use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine ‘irresonsible,’ Russian envoy says

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin called speculations about potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine irresponsible.

Speaking in an interview for Sky News, Kelin noted that he finds it irresponsible every time when he hears non-officials - analysts or political researchers - talking about the use of any nuclear weapons. He said this answering a question about calls made on Russian TV To annihilate the British Islands, including with nuclear weapons.

He pointed out that the UK has started to frequently call Russia a threat, the main threat, in all its official documents, noting that this certainly causes reaction in Russia, since Russian people read British newspapers and political researches.

Kelin argued that Russia is not a threat to the UK, noting that the two countries cooperated well in the 1990s and early 2000s. Later, the UK started to believe that Russia threatens it for some reason, the envoy said."

Speaking about potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Kelin stated that the Russian military doctrine stipulates it clearly, at what circumstances Moscow will have to resort to such measures: either if Russia itself is attacked with nuclear weapons or if Russia’s existence is otherwise threatened.