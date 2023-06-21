Ukraine concedes it military intelligence headquarters were struck by Russia

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The headquarters of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Department, a unit of the country’s Defense Ministry, did come under Russian strikes, a department spokesman has said in the first comment on reports that it was the target of such attacks.

"The main thing to know is that the attacks did take place," Andrey Yunusov, the department’s spokesman, said on Ukrainian television.

He said the agency continued to operate as usual.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian military correspondents on June 13 that Moscow’s strikes on the Ukrainian military intelligence headquarters and the country’s power supply system were examples of how Russia retaliated for the crossing of its red lines.