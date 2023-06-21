Ukrainian drones that struck Novaya Kakhovka may have carried Polish munitions — official

NOVAYA KAKHOVKA /Kherson Region/, June 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian kamikaze drones that recently struck a utility company in Novaya Kakhovka, a town in the Kherson Region, may have been equipped with Polish munitions, an official with the Russian Investigative Committee told reporters on Wednesday.

"At least five civilians were hurt. One of them died at the hospital. According to preliminary data, the bombardment was carried out with munitions from a light antitank weapon, which were, tentatively, Polish-made and reinforced with ball-shaped fragments," said the official, who represents the committee’s military investigations department at the Russian United Group of Forces.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces struck a utility company in Novaya Kakhovka with kamikaze drones. Initially, three casualties were reported, then the number rose to four. One of the company’s female employees was gravely injured and died in a hospital.