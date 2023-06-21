Pretoria formally RSVPs Moscow’s invitation to participate in second Russia-Africa Summit

PRETORIA, June 21. /TASS/. South Africa on Wednesday officially confirmed its participation in the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, according to a statement posted on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's website.

"South Africa will be participating in the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg," the statement reads.

The presidential administration extended invitations to all interested South African media outlets to apply for official press accreditation to cover the summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will be held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The agenda of the high-level event will consist of four major sections: food security, energy security, technology transfer, and health care, as enumerated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The first such event was held on October 22-24, 2019, in Sochi under the slogan "For Peace, Security and Development."