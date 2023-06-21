Dates of Russia-Africa summit changed due to program details — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained changes in the dates of the Russia-Africa Summit by fine-tuning the event’s program.

On Tuesday, information was posted on the summit’s website that it would be held on July 27-28. Earlier, it had been announced that it would be held on July 26-29. Commenting on these changes in a conversation with journalists on Wednesday, the Kremlin representative explained that "this is related to the program." "This is just the fine-tuning of the summit’s program," he noted.