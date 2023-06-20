India develops ties with US not at expense of friendship with Russia — diplomat

NEW DELHI, June 20. /TASS/. India develops its cooperation both with the US and Russia and has no intention to choose between these two states, therefore India’s ties with these countries must not be viewed from an "either-or" standpoint, says Ajai Malhotra, a renowned Indian diplomat, formed Ambassador of India to Russia, and Chairman of the Advisory Committee to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"India’s ties with USA are broad-based, extensive and characterized by a growing convergence of interests and it is natural that we seek to partner more closely with each other. However, India’s ties with USA, and separately with Russia, should not be viewed through an "either-or" prism. They do not constitute a zero-sum game. India’s deepening engagement with USA is not being undertaken at the expense of our long-standing friendship with Russia and does not reflect a turning away from Russia," Malhotra told TASS, commenting on speculations published in some Indian mass media that Modi’s visit to the US means that New Delhi turn away from Moscow in favor of the West.

"India seeks close linkages with both Russia and USA, as it pursues enhanced economic well-being for all its citizens. A strong and prosperous India also meets the interests of both Russia and USA," the diplomat said.

‘Russia remains key defense partner’

Commenting on the fact that US and German defense ministers visited India recently, who made no secret of their intent to lower the level of contacts in defense between India and Russia, the diplomat stated his certainty that Moscow will continue to remain New Delhi’s key defense partner.

"With its ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) approach, India is keen to reduce its huge dependence on imported defense items. Yet, in many instances it still has no choice except to buy cost-effective, quality weaponry from abroad for the time being. In this context, India will be guided entirely by its own national interests, not by Western or other aims and objectives," Malhotra said.

He noted that the defense cooperation between India and Russia has been an important component of bilateral ties for over six decades.

"In recent years, USA and Israel have joined Russia as important defense partners of India. As in earlier decades we will continue to exercise different options depending on the attractiveness, pricing and technology transfer of the weapon system under consideration. But there is no doubt that Russia will for long remain a key defense and strategic partner for India," the diplomat said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his state visit to the US Tuesday. During the visit, he will hold the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York, will meet with US President Joe Biden and other officials in Washington and will speak before the US Congress.