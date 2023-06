SUKHUM, June 20. /TASS/. Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania, who will pay a working visit to Moscow, will hold a series of meetings with Russian officials, the press service of the Abkhazian president said on Tuesday.

"Aslan Bzhania has left for a working visit to Moscow. The head of state will hold a series of meetings at the Russian presidential administration and government," it said.

Bzhania’s previous visit to Moscow took place in April 2023.