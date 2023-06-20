China ready to cooperate with Germany for common development — PRC’s Premier Li Qiang

BEIJING, June 20. /TASS/. China is ready to cooperate with Germany for common development and to ensure global prosperity, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during the meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, which happened the previous evening.

"China assigns great value to Germany’s role and is ready to maintain cooperation with it for the purpose of peaceful development, and to play a constructive role in ensuring global stability and prosperity by creating greater determinacy in the world, engulfed in chaos," the Premier said, according to CCTV.

Li Qiang also had a working dinner with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but no information for the press was published after the meeting. Initially, the media reported that the sides planned to discuss the situation in Ukraine, among other things.

Today, the sides are expected to discuss economic and trade relations. These topics pose mutual interest, considering China is Germany’s main trade partner. The agenda also includes climate protection, critical infrastructure protection, security and the situation in Ukraine.