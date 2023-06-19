About 150 munition landings registered in Belgorod Region Sunday — governor

BELGOROD, June 19. /TASS/. During Sunday, Ukrainian forces fired about 150 munitions at Belgorod Region settlements and attacked one settlement with drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel, adding that no injured civilians were reported.

"In Shebekino city district, 11 mortar shells were fired at the Leninsky settlement, 8 - at Terezovka, 5 - at Shebekino border checkpoint, 3 - at the settlement of Belyanka. The enemy fired field artillery at the settlement of Murom and the area between Grafovka and Bezlyudovka - 4 and 8 shell landings, accordingly. No one was injured and no damage was sustained in any settlement," the governor said.

A total of 7 artillery shells were fired at the settlement of Solntsevka, 5 shells were fired at Bochkovka, 2 were fired at Naumovka. Five mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the settlement of Kazachye-Rudchenskoye, Borisovsky District.

According to Gladkov, 3 shells landed in the settlement of Verigovka; 3 explosive devices were dropped from drones at the settlement of Novopetrovka.

"Two vehicles were damaged," the governor said.

A total of 55 munitions landed in the Volokonovsky District, with 15 mortar shells fired at Kozinka, 10 grenade launcher rounds fired at the settlement of Spodaryushino. The enemy also fired mortars at outskirts of Grafovka and Demidovka. No civilians were injured.