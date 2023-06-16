Sino-Russian transport cooperation particularly important — envoy

BEIJING, June 16. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian cooperation in the transport sector is particularly important, which is why Moscow and Beijing must actively boost interaction in this area, including with third sides involved, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov told a forum on Friday.

"Cooperation in the transport sector is particularly important. It is pleasing to see that the volumes of transportation of cargoes and passengers between our countries are rising dynamically," he said.

Moscow and Beijing have common interests in the implementation of transport projects through Kazakhstan and Mongolia, the diplomat noted. "The expansion of air service is an important priority, same as the potential of the Northern Sea Route as the shortest route from Asia to Europe being actively untapped," he emphasized.

The Sino-Russian cooperation in telecommunication and information technologies has been expanding recently, he added. Moreover, a whole number of joint projects focused on introduction of digital solutions in various fields are being implemented, the ambassador said.