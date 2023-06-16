Putin’s SPIEF speech proves Russia to move forward not in isolation — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) proved that Russia will move forward in its development not in isolation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS Friday.

"The whole world was listening to Putin. Everyone heard our president speaking about security, about our further development, who we are friends with, why things are being done, who we are," he said.

"Clearly, at the current stage, we will continue to steadily move forward, neither in self-isolation, nor in isolation," Pankin said.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.