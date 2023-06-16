One civilian killed, eight wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, June 16. /TASS/. One woman was killed and eight more civilians were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin said on Friday.

"A woman born in 1953 was killed, women born in 1954, 1958, 1959, 1967, 1983, and 1984, and two men born in 1978 were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk’s Kirovsky district on Friday. A shell hit a bust stop. According to acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, shelling was conducted from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.