Russia-China investment portfolio contains 80 projects worth over $165 bln — envoy

BEIJING, June 16. /TASS/. Investment cooperation has become one of prior areas of the Sino-Russian trade and economic collaboration, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov told a forum on Friday, adding that the two sides are implementing more than 80 major joint projects worth over $165 bln.

"As of today, our joint investment portfolio with China contains as many as around 80 major projects with total investment exceeding $165 bln," he said.

The Russian and Chinese leaders have set the tasks to seriously boost the scale of bilateral trade, to improve logistics, to raise the level of financial and industrial cooperation, to strengthen energy partnership, to expand cooperation in the area of technology and innovation, to consistently promote investment cooperation, the diplomat noted.