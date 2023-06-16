TASS, June 16. The Ukrainian armed forces lost as many as 60 men and seven pieces of heavy equipment during an attempted offensive in the Zaporozhye Region’s Vasilievsky district, the commander of the Storm Z unit, call sign Ali, told a TASS correspondent.

"Ukrainian forces attempted to break through from the village of Zherebyanka to the village of Lugovoye in the Vasilievsky district. As a result of fierce fighting, Ukraine lost up to 60 people and seven pieces of military equipment, including two tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles," the commander said.

According to him, Russian forces are showing "real guts." "We showed them [the Ukrainian servicemen] what it means to go against us. I'm sure they regretted very much that they tried to go on the offensive," he added.

Earlier, the commander of the Storm Z unit reported that Ukrainian troops made their fourth unsuccessful breakthrough attempt over the week near the Zaporozhye Region’s Kamenskoye area.