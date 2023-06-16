Russian forces do everything possible to liberate DPR territory, says acting head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces are doing everything possible not only to hold the city of Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut), but also to further liberate the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), acting head of the republic Denis Pushilin said.

"The Russian armed forces are doing everything possible not only to hold the city [of Artyomovsk], but also to continue to liberate the occupied territory of the DPR," he told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Pushilin pointed out that there are possibilities and desire to further liberate the DPR. He also opined that the entire territory of the republic will be liberated.