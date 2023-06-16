Kiev’s forces can keep Zaporozhye offensive going for six weeks at most — Russian official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are attempting to execute offensive operations in the Zaporozhye Region, with no regard for losses, and can probably keep up the effort for four to six weeks, acting regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Most likely, they are doing it without regard for their losses. We, in turn, will take advantage of this situation to grind the enemy down in those areas where it benefits us. If they continue to attack the way they have been doing in the past nine days, I think that we will be able to tear them to pieces in a month or a month-and-a-half. After we wear out the enemy, we will have a chance to take the initiative. So far, in my view, everything seems to be going according to a scenario that favors us," Balitsky said in response to a question from TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that, since June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces had been trying in vain to launch an offensive, while taking huge manpower and equipment losses. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated on June 6 that, in the previous three days, Russian forces had repelled all of the Ukrainian army’s attempts to launch its long-promised offensive, causing Ukraine to lose up to 3,715 troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, emphasized that Ukrainian forces had not enjoyed success in any area of the line of engagement.